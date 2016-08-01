Texas hot air balloon company halts operations after deadly crash

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The company whose hot air balloon crashed in central Texas on Saturday, killing 16 people including its owner, said on Monday it was suspending operations following one of the deadliest balloon accidents on record.

The balloon, flown by Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides chief pilot and owner Alfred "Skip" Nichols, hit a power line, setting its basket on fire, and plummeted into a pasture near Lockhart, about 30 miles (50 km) south of the state capital Austin, killing all aboard.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the company expressed its condolences to those killed in the crash.

"There are simply no words to express our profound sadness at this event that has taken away so many of our loved ones," it said in a Facebook post.

The company said it has not been in contact with the relatives of those killed in the crash as it is being probed by U.S. investigators.

The names of the passengers killed have not been officially released but social media posts and local media reports indicate the victims included a couple celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary with a balloon ride at sunrise.

Aerial television footage showed flattened remnants of the red, white and blue balloon, adorned with a yellow smiley face wearing sunglasses.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board two years ago recommended greater oversight of the hot air balloon industry, said Robert Sumwalt, who is heading the federal agency's investigation of the accident.

It was the deadliest crash involving a hot air balloon in the Western Hemisphere, according to the Balloon Federation of North America.

There have been six complaints lodged with the Better Business Bureau of Texas against the company, with one customer saying it delayed in paying refunds after repeatedly cancelling rides.