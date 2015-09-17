Texas Instruments sets $7.5 bln buyback plan, raises dividend

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc said it plans to buy back shares worth up to $7.5 billion as part of a new repurchase program.

The company said Thursday’s buyback program was in addition to the $1.8 billion remaining at the end of June from a previous plan.

If the company buys back shares at Thursday’s close of $48.15, it could repurchase about 15 percent of total shares outstanding under the new program.

The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 12 percent to 38 cents per share.