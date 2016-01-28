Oil price crash pressures Texas state budget -Moody's

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Persistent low oil prices are starting to stress the Texas state budget, which relies on oil and gas taxes to help fill its rainy day fund, Moody’s said in a report released on Thursday.

Texas, the nation’s largest crude oil producing state, does not rely on oil and gas revenues as a major general fund revenue source, which has helped it avoid having to make budget cuts so far during the price collapse.

Instead, most of the money goes into a state savings account, called the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF), used to fill budget gaps.

That account was dutifully built up during years when oil was trading in the neighborhood of $100 a barrel, but is now shrinking amid the dramatic decline in prices. Crude was trading at around $33.83 a barrel on Thursday.

“While Texas set aside several billion dollars of unappropriated funds in its 2016-2017 biennium to act as a cushion for ESF, that cushion has eroded by more than half since the budget was enacted last June,” said Nicolas Samuels, a Moody’s vice president.

Sales tax receipts, Texas’ largest revenue source, were forecast to grow 1.2 percent in fiscal 2016 but instead fell by 2 percent, Samuels said.

Despite the warning in the report, Moody’s did not change the state’s rating, which is Aaa stable.

“Considering the state’s conservative approach to its finances, we also expect Texas will make spending cuts at some point during the biennium,” Samuels said.

Low oil prices and production levels are also taking a toll on local governments in Texas, especially in many of its energy-reliant local governments in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins, Moody’s said in a separate report also released on Thursday.

“Weaker consumer spending due to layoffs and ongoing employment uncertainty will also pressure sales tax revenues throughout the year,” said Nathan Phelps, an analyst at Moody‘s.

Property tax values in those regions have dropped by approximately 6 percent in fiscal 2016, he said.

“Texas local governments that built large reserves by retaining operating surpluses hold an advantage and can react better to falling sales and property tax revenues,” said Julie Meyer, an associate analyst at Moody‘s.

“However, those that exclusively draw on reserves while remaining unwilling to adjust revenues or expenses will face greater challenges,” she said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)