By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Civil rights groups accused Texas
Republicans of illegally drawing district maps with the
intention of diluting the voting power of minorities at the
start of a hearing on Monday on a long-simmering battle over
redistricting.
The hearing before a three-judge panel at a U.S. district
court in San Antonio could affect U.S. congressional races in
the largest Republican-controlled state next year. It comes as
the U.S. Supreme Court has been willing to invalidate state
electoral maps on the grounds of racial discrimination.
Plaintiffs including voters in contested districts and civil
rights groups told the panel that Republicans, who dominate
state politics, deliberately drew the lines to undermine the
power of groups including Latinos, who make up about 40 percent
of the state's population.
Texas did not deny that many districts are serpentine, but
its lawyers argued the boundaries were drawn for Republican
partisan advantage, which is legal. They dismissed claims the
districts were drawn illegally with the intention to
disenfranchise racial and ethnic groups, who typically tend to
favor Democrats.
The hearing, expected to take a week, is part of a six-year
legal battle over the maps. The panel in March dealt a blow to
the state when in a 2-1 decision it ruled Texas lawmakers drew
up three U.S. congressional districts to undermine the influence
of Hispanic voters.
On the national level, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed in June
to decide whether the U.S. Constitution limits how far lawmakers
can go to redraw voting districts to favor one political party
in a case that could have huge consequences for American
elections. A decision is likely several months off.
In May, the Supreme Court found that Republican legislators
in North Carolina had drawn two electoral districts to diminish
the statewide political clout of black voters.
Texas has 36 congressional districts, with Republicans
holding 25 seats from the state in the U.S. House of
Representatives and Democrats 11. In recent elections, one
district has been considered competitive.
"Every district is very Republican or very Democrat. Does
that really help the system?" U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar,
a Democrat whose district winds more than 150 miles through
south Texas into parts of San Antonio, said in an interview.
Republican consultant Matt Mackowiak said in an interview:
"The party that is in power always tries to use redistricting to
their advantage. We see that in Texas on the Republican side and
we see that in California on the Democratic side."