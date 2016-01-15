FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas ERCOT power use rises 2.2 pct in 2015 amid record demand
January 15, 2016

Texas ERCOT power use rises 2.2 pct in 2015 amid record demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A new peak demand record approaching 70,000 megawatts (MW) helped electricity use in Texas jump 2.2 percent in 2015 from the previous year, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said on Friday.

The grid operator, who represents about 90 percent of the state’s electric load, said in a statement the system ended 2015 at 347,522,948 megawatt-hours (MWh), an increase of 7,489,595 MWh over 2014.

The region’s hottest summer on record since 2011 helped set the region’s all-time demand record of 69,877 MW on Aug. 10, ERCOT added. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

