By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas A U.S. judge rejected efforts by
three University of Texas professors to ban students from
bringing guns to their classrooms after the state granted them
that right last year, court documents showed on Friday.
Professors Jennifer Glass, Lisa Moore and Mia Carter had
argued in a federal district court in Austin that academic
freedom and classroom debate could be chilled under the
so-called "campus carry" law backed by the state's Republican
political leaders.
The law allows concealed handgun license holders aged 21 and
older to bring handguns into classrooms and other university
facilities, including the University of Texas system, one of the
nation's largest with more than 221,000 students.
"Plaintiffs present no concrete evidence to substantiate
their fear," U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in his
decision dismissing the professors' complaint. Defendants
included Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, University President
Gregory Fenves and the university's Board of Regents.
Paxton, who backed the law, praised the decision.
"The fact that a small group of professors dislike a law and
speculate about a ‘chilling effect’ is hardly a valid basis to
set the law aside," he said in a statement.
University of Texas professors had lobbied unsuccessfully to
prevent the law, arguing the combination of youth, firearms and
college life could make for a deadly situation. Fenves
reluctantly allowed campus carry, saying last year he was
compelled to do so under state law.
Republican lawmakers said campus carry could help prevent a
mass shooting.
A lawyer for the professors said the ruling was narrow and
did not address the plaintiffs' constitutional concerns.
"The order accompanying the dismissal doesn’t reach the
merits of either the professors’ substantive First Amendment
claims or any aspect of their Second Amendment and Equal
Protection claims," attorney Renea Hicks said in an email.
As of the start of May, 10 states had provisions allowing
the carrying of concealed weapons on public college campuses,
according to the National Conference of State Legislatures,
which tracks state laws.