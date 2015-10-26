Texas governor takes aim at Dallas sheriff over immigration

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, warned the Democratic sheriff of Dallas County on Monday that he will crack down on local officials who do not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

The letter from Abbott, who took office this year on pledges to bolster border security, could be the first salvo in a battle over immigration with major Texas cities under Democratic control that include Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez recently eased policies on holding immigrants charged with minor offenses for an additional 48 hours past their scheduled release to give U.S. immigration agents additional time to investigate their status, the Dallas Morning News reported. Sheriff’s officials were not immediately available for comment.

“Your decision to not fully honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) requests to detain criminal immigrants poses a serious danger to Texas,” Abbott wrote to Valdez.

The Dallas Sheriff’s Office said its new policy was similar to guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The sheriff’s office said it accepted nearly 1,500 requests for detention from ICE so far this year and has rejected none, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Houston and Dallas, the two biggest metropolitan areas in Texas, have turned into Democratic bases over the last several years. They are notable exceptions to the strong Republican control of the second-most populous U.S. state.

The issue of so-called sanctuary cities, which do not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, came under fire earlier this year when an immigrant in the country illegally was charged with fatally shooting a woman in San Francisco.

Sanctuary cities, which include New York and San Francisco, say the policy builds trust between police and immigrants, who might otherwise be afraid to report crimes.

Abbott suggested that the Texas legislature, when it next meets in 2017, could take several steps to punish cities and counties that adopt sanctuary city policies. These would include requiring local taxpayers to pick up 100 percent of any additional costs of healthcare and education provided to immigrants who settle in the city due to its sanctuary policy.