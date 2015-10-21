Texas Instruments' revenue, profit beat estimates

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat market expectations, helped by higher sales of its analog and embedded chip products.

Texas Instruments said net income fell to $798 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $826 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue however fell 2 percent to $3.43 billion, due to weak overall demand.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.28 billion and profit of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)