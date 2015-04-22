UPDATE 1- Chipmaker Texas Instruments forecasts revenue below estimates

(Adds details, forecast, shares)

April 22 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations, citing weak demand for its chips from communication equipment and consumer electronics markets and a strong dollar.

Shares of the company, which also reported lower-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter, fell 7 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

TI’s results are seen as a barometer of the semiconductor industry as the company makes chips for products ranging from cars and televisions to industrial machines and communication equipment.

The company has been winding down its unprofitable wireless business and focusing on its analog and embedded chips business.

The dollar has risen about 23 percent against a basket of major currencies in the past year.

TI forecast a profit of 60-70 cents per share and revenue of $3.12 billion-$3.38 billion for the second quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 73 cents per share and revenue of $3.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to TI rose 35 percent to $656 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.15 billion.

Revenue from its analog chips business, its largest, rose 11 percent to $2.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per share and total revenue of $3.2 billion.

TI’s shares were trading at $54.55 after the bell. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Kirti Pandey)