South Texas issuers revenues seen helped by fracking

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Texas to see i ncreased oil and gas fracking in the Eagle Ford Shale Region is a credit positive for a total of 21 counties, cities and school districts, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The Moody’s report is based on a May study by the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development, which estimated that the ri se i n fracking will create 38,000 full-time jobs, $211 million in local government revenues, and $312 million in state revenues for the 14 counties that are directly affected.

According to the university study, “oil production in 2011 increased nearly seven times over 2010 production and gas production more than doubled” - and the trend is expected to continue.

Moody‘s, which left general obligation bond ratings unchanged for the 21 counties, cities, and school districts, re ports a sharp increase in revenues.

“Sales tax growth for rated issuers in the 14-county production region has outpaced the total sales tax growth for all cities across Texas,” the report says.

Moody’s concluded that although higher revenues boost the credit quality, t hey could prove volatile. “There’s a risk that municipal issuers might get used to extraordinary revenue and have difficulty adjusting back to historic revenue amounts,” the report concluded.