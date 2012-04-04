FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No injuries in E. Texas gas line explosion-local media
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

No injuries in E. Texas gas line explosion-local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - There were no injuries
reported after a gas line explosion in rural East Texas early
Wednesday, according to local media reports.	
    The Panola County Sheriff's Office was not immediately
available for comment, but was quoted in the Fort Worth
Star-Telegram and other media outlets as saying the accident
happened around 6 a.m. CDT (1100 GMT) near Gary, Texas, about
160 miles southeast of Dallas.	
    No damage was immediately reported.	
    The sheriff's office was quoted as saying the pipeline
belongs to Markwest Energy Partners LP. Markwest was
also not immediately available for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.