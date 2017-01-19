U.S. judge delays Texas plan to cut Planned Parenthood funding

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. judge issued a temporary restraining on Thursday that halted Texas' plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, local media reports said.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, who has been hearing testimony in a lawsuit over the plan this week, halted the funding cut until Feb. 21 to give him more time to review documents in the case, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The cut was to take effect on Saturday.

No formal estimate was given for amount of money involved, but in fiscal 2015, Planned Parenthood affiliates across Texas received about $4.2 million in Medicaid funding, the state's Health and Human Services Commission said.

Texas and several other Republican-controlled states have pushed to cut the organization's funding since an anti-abortion group released videos in 2015 it said showed Planned Parenthood officials negotiating prices for fetal tissue collected from abortions.

Planned Parenthood has denied any wrongdoing over the videos. The group has said the threatened funding cut, by terminating Planned Parenthood's enrollment in the state-funded healthcare system for the poor, could affect nearly 11,000 patients across Texas.

None of the money that the group received went for abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Texas and the Medicaid defunding plan have said.

Sparks said in court he did not see the videos as central to the hearing, which opened Tuesday. He called on the state to present evidence to back up its allegations that Planned Parenthood violated the law.

Texas investigated Planned Parenthood over the videos, and a grand jury a year ago cleared it of any wrongdoing. The grand jury indicted two people who made the videos for document fraud, but the charges were later dismissed.

Planned Parenthood has 34 health centers in Texas, serving more than 120,000 patients, 11,000 of whom are Medicaid patients, it said.