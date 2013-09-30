FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Texas's issuer credit rating to AAA
September 30, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Texas's issuer credit rating to AAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services late on Friday raised Texas’ issuer credit rating to AAA from AA-plus, with a stable outlook.

The upgrade reflects the state’s “strong revenue forecasting and cash management practices, low overall net debt and below-average unfunded retirement liabilities and possible long-term budgetary pressures,” the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P said it expects Texas’ economic performance will continue to support its revenue forecast for the 2014-2015 biennium, which has resulted in a stable outlook.

“The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that state leadership will continue to adhere to the budget and cash management discipline that has enabled the state to maintain a strong level of reserves through periods of economic decline,” the rating agency said in a statement.

