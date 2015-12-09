UPDATE 1-Shooter at Texas 'Draw Mohammed' contest messaged foreign militants -FBI

(Adds comments by FBI director, Senators Burr and Feintsein; adds background)

By Julia Harte and Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - One of the shooters in a May attack on a “Draw Mohammed” cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, exchanged 109 encrypted electronic messages with suspected militants overseas on the morning of the attack, the head of the FBI said on Wednesday.

As law enforcement officials pressure Silicon Valley for more cooperation in fighting violent extremists, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said it is a “big problem” that the FBI cannot see the content of such messages.

“The reason we have cases in all 50 states is a very real concern that people are radicalizing in a way that’s hard to see,” Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “That inability to see is my biggest worry.”

Lawmakers are responding to these fears with proposed measures that would broaden the government’s ability to monitor electronic communications.

Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told Reuters on Wednesday he planned to introduce legislation next year that would require U.S. tech companies to be capable of complying with warrants by accessing encrypted data and handing it over to law enforcement.

“If we don‘t, we will be reading about terrorist attacks on a more frequent basis,” he said.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said she also wanted encryption legislation. The pair introduced a separate bill Tuesday that would require social media companies to report online “terrorist activity” to law enforcement.

Both measures are considered unlikely to become law. The White House has said it is not pursuing encryption legislation.

Before last week’s shootings that killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, the Garland attack was the only apparent Islamic State-inspired shooting in the United States.

There is evidence the San Bernardino shooters were “at least in part” inspired by Islamic State, Comey said.

Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi opened fire with assault rifles on May 3 outside the “Draw Mohammed” event organized by an anti-Islamic group near Dallas. Both Simpson and Soofi were quickly shot dead by police.

Afterward, Islamic State claimed that it was behind the failed attack. The Garland shooters were in touch with a British hacker who was one of the Islamic State movement’s top computer experts and active in encouraging people abroad to carry out “lone wolf” attacks until he was killed in Syria in August, according to a U.S. official.

