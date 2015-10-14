FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche-Tard buys Texas Star convenience stores
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche-Tard buys Texas Star convenience stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it would buy all stores operated under the Texas Star brand from Texas Star Investments Inc and its affiliates.

The assets include 18 convenience stores, two free-standing Subway stores and a dealer fuel supply network in the southern part of Texas, Couche-Tard said on Wednesday.

These convenience stores offer Shell and CITGO branded motor fuels.

After the deal, all Texas Star stores will be operated under Circle K brand by Couche-Tard’s U.S. Southwest segment.

Couche-Tard bought the retail, commercial fuel and aviation businesses of Royal Dutch Shell in Denmark this year.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard also bought U.S. company Pantry Inc for about $861 million last year, to position itself as one of the top convenience store operators in North America.

The Texas Star deal is expected to close in the second half of Couche-Tard’s fiscal year 2016.

Both the companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price for this acquisition. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
