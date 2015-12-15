Texas safety official wants refugee resettlement suspended

(Reuters) - The top safety official in Texas, which is trying to bar entry to Syrian refugees seeking to resettle in the state, said on Tuesday the federal government’s process for checking the backgrounds of refugees is dysfunctional and should be suspended for those coming from countries where the Islamic State is active.

“I would prefer that there was not any resettlement of any refugees or asylees from countries with known ISIS presence or al Qaeda ... simply because the resources that we have right now are stretched,” Steve McCraw, director of Texas department of public safety, said at a state House Human Services committee hearing in Austin, Texas.

He called the process of checking the background of refugees elaborate but dysfunctional.

Texas has tried to bar entry to Syrian refugees seeking to resettle in the state, arguing the U.S. government has not met its legal obligation to consult with local officials about resettlement. A U.S. federal court dismissed a request last week by Texas for a restraining order, saying the evidence presented was “largely speculative hearsay.”

Texas moved to ban Syrian refugees after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris for which the group Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The U.S. Justice Department previously said in a court filing that the federal government and not the states sets U.S. policy on immigration.

McCraw also said on Tuesday that federal officials had not yet provided as the state has requested the names of refugees that have come to Texas. He said the state does not run background checks on any refugees.

Chris Traylor, executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said he did not know if refugees would still be sent to the state if Texas didn’t comply with the U.S. government’s position, saying the matter was subject to litigation.

Traylor said Texas has welcomed about 54,000 refugees over the last five years or 10 percent of the national total.

No public testimony was taken at the Texas House committee hearing.