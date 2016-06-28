FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two freight trains collide, catch fire in north Texas
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Two freight trains collide, catch fire in north Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28 (Reuters) - Two freight trains collided in northern Texas on Tuesday, causing a huge fire and sending one worker to the hospital as rescue teams tried to free three other railroad workers on board the trains, a railroad official said.

The accident near Panhandle, about 30 miles (50 kms) northeast of Amarillo, happened when the lead locomotives of two Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co trains crashed into each other, said company spokesman Joe Faust.

There was no information available as to what caused the accident or the fire, he said, adding no evacuations have been ordered.

The condition of the railroad worker taken to the hospital was still unknown.

“Rescue efforts are under way at the scene with respect to the three other railroad employees involved in the incident,” Faust said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.