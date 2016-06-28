Two freight trains collide, catch fire in north Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28 (Reuters) - Two freight trains collided in northern Texas on Tuesday, causing a huge fire and sending one worker to the hospital as rescue teams tried to free three other railroad workers on board the trains, a railroad official said.

The accident near Panhandle, about 30 miles (50 kms) northeast of Amarillo, happened when the lead locomotives of two Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co trains crashed into each other, said company spokesman Joe Faust.

There was no information available as to what caused the accident or the fire, he said, adding no evacuations have been ordered.

The condition of the railroad worker taken to the hospital was still unknown.

“Rescue efforts are under way at the scene with respect to the three other railroad employees involved in the incident,” Faust said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)