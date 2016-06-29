Three workers presumed dead after fiery Texas freight train crash

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29 (Reuters) - Three missing railway workers are now presumed to have been killed when two freight trains crashed, setting off a massive fire in north Texas, police said on Wednesday.

"We have moved from rescue operations to recovery operations," said Sergeant Dan Buesing, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place on Tuesday near Panhandle, about 30 miles (50 km) northeast of Amarillo. The lead locomotives of two Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co trains crashed head-first into each other, causing a fire that was still smoldering a day later.

A fourth train worker on board one of the trains has injuries not considered life-threatening, emergency personnel said. Local media reported the worker apparently jumped off a train prior to the crash.

One of the trains had refueled with diesel in Amarillo prior to the crash, which contributed to the large and sustained fire, Buesing said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio)