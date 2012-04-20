Texas transportation agency to sell $8 bln debt in coming years

April 20 (Reuters) - The Texas Department of Transportation plans to issue an estimated $8 billion in debt over the next couple of years, a state official said on Friday.

Only about $149 million of the total is expected to go toward refunding existing debt, according to Ted Houghton, chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees the department.

The new debt will help fund programs and projects, he said, speaking at a Municipal Forum of New York luncheon. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)