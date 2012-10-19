New Issue-Texas Eastern Transmission sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Texas Eastern Transmission LP on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. J.P. Morgan, RBC, RBS, SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEXAS EASTERN TRANSMISSION AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.802 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.823 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS