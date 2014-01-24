FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Martin Marietta in talks to buy Texas Industries-Bloomberg
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 24, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Martin Marietta in talks to buy Texas Industries-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc is in advanced talks to buy construction material supplier Texas Industries Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Texas Industries, valued at about $2 billion as of Thursday’s close, rose as much as 13 percent to $77.40 in afternoon trading.

No deal value was mentioned, but the report said an agreement could be announced as early as next week. ()

The deal could be an all-stock transaction, Bloomberg said, citing a source.

Texas Industries was not immediately available for comment. Martin Marietta declined comment.

Texas Industries put itself up for sale and was working with Citigroup to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported last month.

Martin Marietta was trading down 3 percent at $106.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

