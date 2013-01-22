FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TI custoemrs carrying low inventory due to demand uncertainty
January 22, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-TI custoemrs carrying low inventory due to demand uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc : * CFO says custoemrs are all carrying very low levels of inventory as they are

uncertain about their end demand * Rpt-texas instruments inc cfo says its customers are all carrying

very low levels of inventory as they are uncertain about their end demand * CFO says custoemrs are conservative due to Europe, China, fiscal cliff

headlines * CFO says TI Q4 book to Bill Ratio Fell to 0.91 from 0.96 in Q3 * CFO says most of bigger than seasonal decline in Q1 is due to unwinding of

wireless business * CFO says customers are ordering so far in January at a seasonal rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
