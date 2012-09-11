FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TI says most of its business below midpoint of its expectations
September 11, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-TI says most of its business below midpoint of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc : * Exec says most areas of its business tracking below the midpoint of its

expectations except wireless * Exec says received $60 million of insurance proceeds related to Japan

earthquake * Exec says the insurance proceeds were included as revenue because they

related to business interruption, not property damage * Exec says inventory remains “pretty lean” * Exec sees distributor inventory about flat with last quarter at about 6.5

weeks, retail about even also * Exec says also cut expenses in the quarter because of environment * Exec says orders are soft this quarter, likely down sequentially from last

quarter * Exec says communications infrastructure revenue will be down in the quarter

due to slower orders from a North American carrier and a customer in China * Exec says seeing growth in U.S. market, Asia about flat with last quarter,

declines in Europe and Japan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
