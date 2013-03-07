FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Instruments raises financial targets to high end of range
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Texas Instruments raises financial targets to high end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments on Thursday raised its target for first-quarter earnings and revenue to the upper-end of its previous range on improving demand for its chips.

The maker of chips for a wide range of products ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment said it now expects earnings per share of 28 cents to 32 cents, compared with its previous target range of 24 cents to 32 cents.

It forecast revenue in a range of $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion, which compared with its January forecast for a range of $2.69 billion to $2.91 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.