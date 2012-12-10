FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments cuts 4th-qtr EPS view due to restructuring
December 10, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Texas Instruments cuts 4th-qtr EPS view due to restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc on Monday cut its earnings target for the fourth quarter because of hefty charges for a restructuring of its wireless business.

The chip maker said it now expects current-quarter earnings per share in a range of 5 to 9 cents compared with its previous expectation of 23 to 31 cents.

The new target includes a charge of 21 cents a share related to the company’s November announcement that it will cut 1,700 jobs as it moves out of the market for application chips in cell phones.

It forecast revenue of $2.89 billion to $3.01 billion from its previous expectation for $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion.

