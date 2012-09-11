FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments narrows its third quarter financial targets
September 11, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Texas Instruments narrows its third quarter financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments said its third-quarter revenue would be largely in line with its previous target even as it raised the midpoint of its outlook for earnings.

The maker of chips used in everything from consumer electronics to cars forecast earnings per share in a range of 38 cents to 42 cents compared with its previous target of 34 cents to 42 cents, raising the midpoint of its guidance range.

It now expects quarterly revenue of $3.27 billion to $3.41 billion compared with its earlier target of $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion, keeping the mid-point of the range intact.

