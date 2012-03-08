FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments lowers 1st-qtr targets
March 8, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

Texas Instruments lowers 1st-qtr targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments on Thursday lowered its financial targets for the first quarter due to lower-than-expected demand for its wireless chips.

TI, which is winding down its wireless baseband chip business, forecast first-quarter earnings per share in a range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share below its previously announced target range of 16 cents to 24 cents per share.

It said now that its first-quarter revenue would range from $2.99 billion to $3.11 billion, compared with its earlier target of $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion.

