Texas Instruments 4th-qtr revenue slightly exceeds Wall St view

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago period and slightly above Wall Street forecasts as it deepened its focus on analog and embedded chips.

Analysts, on average, had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $3.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s fourth-quarter net income rose 61 percent to $825 million. Its earnings per share were 76 cents, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)