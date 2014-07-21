FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments' 2nd-quarter revenue exceeds estimates
July 21, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Texas Instruments' 2nd-quarter revenue exceeds estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc posted second-quarter revenue of $3.29 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, and just above Wall Street forecasts following recently improved demand for chips used in cars, industrial equipment and communications gear.

Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s second-quarter net income rose 3 percent to $683 million. Its earnings per share were 62 cents. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

