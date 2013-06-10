FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments narrows range of quarterly revenue outlook
June 10, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 4 years

Texas Instruments narrows range of quarterly revenue outlook

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments said on Monday it narrowed its expected range for current-quarter revenue to between $2.99 billion and $3.11 billion, compared to previous expectations of between $2.93 billion and $3.17 billion.

The company also said earnings per share in the second quarter would be between 39 cents and 43 cents, compared to a previously forecast range between 37 cents and 45 cents.

Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.055 billion and EPS of 42 cents.

