Texas Instruments eyes change to wireless investment

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments is changing how it invests in wireless chips as that market becomes a less attractive place to compete, but a top executive said he was not ready to announce details of the changes yet.

TI has been under pressure in the wireless market, where it has lost ground to rivals such as Qualcomm Inc and smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd are developing their own chips.

“We believe that opportunity is less attractive as we go forward,” Greg Delagi, senior vice president for embedded processing said during a webcast of an investor meeting.

As a result the executive said TI is “reprofiling” its investment in wireless. TI’s research and development “profile for this business needs to look different,” Delagi said, but he declined to give further details.