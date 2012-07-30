FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Roadhouse 2nd-qtr profit beats Street
July 30, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Texas Roadhouse 2nd-qtr profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.24

* Q2 rev rises 15 pct to $320.3 mln vs est $320.5 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $0.94-$0.96 vs est $0.97

* Shares rise 3 pct after the bell

July 30 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc’s quarterly profit beat market expectations, helped by increased sales at its restaurants, sending its shares up 3 percent after the bell on Monday.

The casual dining chain also raised its per-share earnings forecast for the year to between 94 and 96 cents from the 91 to 93 cents forecast earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a western theme at its chains, posted a second-quarter profit of $20.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $16.1 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $320.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $320.5 million.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 4.5 percent at company restaurants and 4.8 percent at franchise restaurants.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company were up at $18.50 after the bell. They had closed at $17.95 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

