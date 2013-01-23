FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Textron sees 2013 profit up about 12 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
January 23, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Textron sees 2013 profit up about 12 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees 2013 profit from continuing ops $2.10 to $2.30/share

* Sees 2013 revenue up about 6 percent

* Q4 adjusted EPS of 56 cents tops 55 cent Wall St view (Adds details on revenue, business units)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc forecast 2013 profit growth of approximately 12 percent, and expects a pick-up in sales at its Cessna corporate jet unit.

The world’s largest maker of corporate aircraft said on Wednesday it expects 2013 earnings from continuing operations to come to $2.10 to $2.30 per share. It forecast a 6 percent rise in revenue to about $12.9 billion.

The company, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts, swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $148 million, or 51 cents per share, from a year-earlier loss of $19 million, or 7 cents per share.

Factoring out one-time items, profit was 56 cents per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $3.36 billion from $3.25 billion a year earlier. Wall Street had looked for $3.42 billion.

Strong sales of military and commercial helicopters as well as military ground vehicles offset a drop in sales of Cessna corporate aircraft in the quarter.

Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said the company expects Cessna to post sales growth in 2013.

Textron shares have soared 26 percent over the past 12 months, far outpacing the 14 percent climb of the broad Standard & Poor’s 500 index. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.