Textron profit dives as Cessna aircraft sales fall

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the world’s largest maker of business aircraft, reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to sluggish sales of its Cessna aircraft.

Income from continuing operations fell to $98 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, from $142 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue dropped 3.3 percent to $2.9 billion. Deliveries of Citation business jets at its Cessna division fell 39 percent.

Textron also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)