Textron profit rises as Cessna deliveries pick up
January 22, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Textron profit rises as Cessna deliveries pick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the world’s largest maker of business aircraft, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher deliveries of its Cessna aircraft.

Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts, said income from continuing operations rose to $171 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, from $146 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.50 billion. Deliveries of Citation business jets at its Cessna unit rose 17 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

