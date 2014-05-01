FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Textron profit falls on fewer helicopter deliveries
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 1, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Textron profit falls on fewer helicopter deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects total revenue to $2.85 bln from $2.82 bln in paragraph 4)

* First-quarter rev nearly unchanged from a year earlier

* Earnings from cont. ops $0.31 vs $0.40 a year earlier

* Bell business revenue falls 8 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - Textron Inc reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly due to fewer deliveries of its Bell helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems.

The company’s Bell business, which is mostly defense focused, has been hurt by the U.S. government’s spending cuts.

Textron, also the maker of Cessna business aircraft, said fewer deliveries to the military contributed to an 8 percent drop in revenue at the Bell business.

Revenue at its Textron Systems business, which makes unmanned aircraft systems and marine and land systems, decreased 15 percent to $363 million. Total revenue was nearly unchanged from a year earlier at $2.85 billion.

The Bell and Textron Systems businesses together make up more than 40 percent of total revenue.

Income from continuing operations dropped to $87 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $115 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Textron recorded $16 million in costs related to its acquisition of Beechcraft Corp earlier this year.

The company’s shares closed at $40.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained about 64 percent in the past year, compared with a 19 percent rise in the S&P 500 index . (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.