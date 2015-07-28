FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cessna jets maker Textron's revenue falls on fewer deliveries
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cessna jets maker Textron's revenue falls on fewer deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 28 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as it delivered fewer King Air Turboprops and Bell helicopters.

Revenue in Textron’s aviation business, its largest, fell 5 percent to $1.12 billion in the second quarter, hurt by a change in the mix of commercial aircraft.

The business delivered 30 King Air Turboprops in the quarter ended July 4, four less than the same quarter a year earlier.

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron also delivered six V-22’s and six H-1 Bell helicopters in the quarter, down from 10 V-22’s and eight H-1’s last year.

The company delivered 39 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 46 last year, reflecting a fall in demand.

Textron, in association with Boeing Co, is the only supplier of military tiltrotor aircraft to the U.S. government.

However, increasing pressure on the Pentagon to cut defense spending has left planemakers struggling in the United States, forcing them to turn to international markets.

The company’s net income rose to $167 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 4 from $144 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.4 percent to $3.25 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 59 cents per share and revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Monday’s close, Textron’s stock had fallen 3.75 percent this year, compared with a drop of 2.15 percent on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.