Jan 27 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes and Bell helicopters, reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of its King Air business jets.

The company said its net income rose to $226 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2, from $212 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.92 billion from $4.10 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)