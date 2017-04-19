Textron revenue falls 3.4 percent

April 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc reported a 3.4 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its aviation and Bell helicopter businesses.

Textron's income from continuing operations fell to $100 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $151 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Textron earned 46 cents per share from continuing operations.

Total revenue fell to $3.09 billion from $3.20 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)