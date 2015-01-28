UPDATE 1-Textron revenue misses estimate on lower helicopter deliveries

(Adds details)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, maker of Cessna jets and Bell helicopters, reported quarterly revenue below average analyst estimate as deliveries of Bell helicopters declined, and forecast full-year profit and revenue below expectations.

The world’s largest maker of business jets said it expects a profit of $2.30-$2.50 per share and revenue of $14.4 billion for 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.56 per share on revenue of $14.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bell delivered seven V-22 military helicopters in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, down from 13 last year. Deliveries of commercial helicopters declined to 57 from 75, the company said.

Deliveries at Textron Aviation, which makes the Cessna and Hawker business jets, fell to 55 from 62.

Textron’s revenue increased 17 percent to $4.10 billion, but missed the average analyst expectation of $4.3 billion.

Net profit rose to $212 million, or 76 cents per share, from $167 million, or 59 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 76 cents.

Shares of Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron had gained 12 percent in the last 12 months to Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)