10 months ago
October 20, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

Textron revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher business jets sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell Helicopters, reported a 2.2 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher business jets sales.

The company's income from continuing operations rose to $299 million, or $1.10 per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $176 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Textron earned 61 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $3.18 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
