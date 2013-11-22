BRIEF-Texwinca says HY net profit HK$ 380.1 mln

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd : * Hold-announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30

September 2013 * Says HY revenue hk$ 4.69 billion versus hk$ 5.52 billion * Says HY net profit hk$ 380.1 million versus hk$ 232.3 million * Says declared an interim dividend of hk 23.0 cents per ordinary share * Says ”China consumer market is still sluggish“ * In the short run, our outlet expansion will be more passive” * Says “has confidence to achieve good results in the second half” * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage