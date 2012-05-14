FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TF1 posts Q1 profit drop, keeps sales goal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TF1 posts Q1 profit drop, keeps sales goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - France’s biggest private broadcaster, TF1, posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs rose at its TF1 TV channel.

Operating income was 56 million euros ($71.9 million), down from 61.5 million a year earlier and below the average estimate of 59.9 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The group stuck to its full-year forecast for stable sales, however, after first-quarter revenue rose 2.3 percent to 628.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.