TF1 posts Q1 profit drop, keeps sales goal

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - France’s biggest private broadcaster, TF1, posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs rose at its TF1 TV channel.

Operating income was 56 million euros ($71.9 million), down from 61.5 million a year earlier and below the average estimate of 59.9 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The group stuck to its full-year forecast for stable sales, however, after first-quarter revenue rose 2.3 percent to 628.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)