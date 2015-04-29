French broadcaster TF1 sees first quarter advertising uptick

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 posted first-quarter advertising revenue up 2.5 percent to 363.1 million euro ($405 million) even as its main channels continued to lose viewers to new rivals.

The uptick in ad spending was better than seen at smaller competitor M6, which posted a 0.9 percent rise in revenue from advertising in the quarter.

“In a market where interest in TV advertising is still strong, the TF1 group was able to increase the volume of ads screened while avoiding erosion in the value of the slots,” the company said in a statement.

The country’s largest private broadcaster got a boost to its profits in the quarter from selling the Eurosport France channels to U.S. media group Discovery. Operating profit stood at 28.1 million euro, a year-on-year rise of 21.2 million euro.

Group revenue rose 1.1 percent to 475.1 million euros.

Discovery Communications bought a controlling interest in the Eurosport network last year, valuing the channel at about $1.2 billion.

TF1 shares have climbed 33 percent this year after a drop of 9 percent last year, compared to a 17.4 percent rise for the European media index. They closed at 15.45 euros on Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 3.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)