FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TF1 posts rise in Q2 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

TF1 posts rise in Q2 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit rose almost fourfold as a reduction in programme costs helped offset broadly flat advertising revenue.

TF1 said the net TV advertising market may be flat during the second half “as the direction of trends in advertising spend depends on whether the economic recovery is confirmed”.

Second-quarter operating profit was 57.3 million euros ($62.87 million), up from 14.8 million a year ago, the company said in a statement. Ad revenue slipped to 411.6 million from 415.8 million, whilst total revenue fell to 505.6 million from 556 million. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.