TF1 posts rise in Q2 operating profit

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit rose almost fourfold as a reduction in programme costs helped offset broadly flat advertising revenue.

TF1 said the net TV advertising market may be flat during the second half “as the direction of trends in advertising spend depends on whether the economic recovery is confirmed”.

Second-quarter operating profit was 57.3 million euros ($62.87 million), up from 14.8 million a year ago, the company said in a statement. Ad revenue slipped to 411.6 million from 415.8 million, whilst total revenue fell to 505.6 million from 556 million. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)