TF1 cuts 2013 sales target as posts Q1 loss

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - France’s biggest private broadcaster, TF1, cut its full-year sales target and said it would accelerate cost cuts after a slump in ad revenue led to a first-quarter loss.

TF1 had previously forecast a 3 percent drop in sales from 2.62 billion euros last year, indicating a 2013 target of 2.54 billion.

The operating loss of 15.7 million euros ($20.54 million)compared with a year-earlier profit of 56 million, TF1 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales fell 10 percent to 565.6 million euros during the quarter, with advertising spending at its main TF1 television channel down 12 percent.