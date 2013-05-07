FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TF1 cuts 2013 sales target as posts Q1 loss
May 7, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

TF1 cuts 2013 sales target as posts Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - France’s biggest private broadcaster, TF1, cut its full-year sales target and said it would accelerate cost cuts after a slump in ad revenue led to a first-quarter loss.

TF1 had previously forecast a 3 percent drop in sales from 2.62 billion euros last year, indicating a 2013 target of 2.54 billion.

The operating loss of 15.7 million euros ($20.54 million)compared with a year-earlier profit of 56 million, TF1 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales fell 10 percent to 565.6 million euros during the quarter, with advertising spending at its main TF1 television channel down 12 percent.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
