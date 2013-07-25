FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TF1 profit slumps 55 pct, holds sales forecast
July 25, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TF1 profit slumps 55 pct, holds sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - France’s biggest private broadcaster TF1 on Thursday reported a 55 percent slump in first-half net profit as advertising revenue declined, though it reiterated an already-reduced full-year sales target.

TF1’s net profit attributable to the group fell to 42.1 million euros ($55.73 million), with group advertising revenue sliding 8.5 percent. The broadcaster reiterated its forecast for full-year revenues of 2.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
