February 18, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

France's TF1 says Q4 ad revenue falls 2.2 pct, outlook flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 said advertising revenue fell 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter and predicted on Thursday that the market was likely to stay flat this year.

France’s biggest broadcaster said changes in structure linked to the deconsolidation of Eurosport France and lower advertising after the Islamist attacks in France in November were among factors dampening revenue.

Quarterly advertising revenue dipped to 472 million euros ($526 million) and operating profit slipped 42 percent to 49.9 million.

“Given the poor visibility for 2016 and the absence of any lasting improvement in the French economy, the net television advertising market is likely to remain flat,” TF1 said. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)

