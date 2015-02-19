FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

TF1 to pay big dividend after Eurosport sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France’s TF1 will return money to shareholders via a large dividend of 1.50 euro per share and a 60 million euro share buy back programme after selling sports channel Eurosport last year.

It also said more favourable factors for the French economy “could lead to a stabilisation of net revenue” in the television advertising market this year, a shift from earlier stagnation.

The country’s largest private broadcaster, which competes with smaller rival M6 and state-funded France Televisions, also posted fourth-quarter advertising sales down 1.2 percent to 482.4 million euros. Operating profit fell 20.6 percent to 84.7 million euros.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

