TF1 H1 profit slumps, keeps sales goal

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France’s biggest broadcaster, TF1 , posted a 28 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit as advertising spending at its main television channel fell, reflecting a weak economy.

Operating income was 133.9 million euros ($162.33 million), down from 186.5 million a year ago.

The group stuck to its full-year forecast of flat consolidated revenue, however, and said it still expects programming costs of 930 million euros on average over 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)