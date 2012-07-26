FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TF1 H1 profit slumps, keeps sales goal
July 26, 2012 / 5:59 AM / 5 years ago

TF1 H1 profit slumps, keeps sales goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France’s biggest broadcaster, TF1 , posted a 28 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit as advertising spending at its main television channel fell, reflecting a weak economy.

Operating income was 133.9 million euros ($162.33 million), down from 186.5 million a year ago.

The group stuck to its full-year forecast of flat consolidated revenue, however, and said it still expects programming costs of 930 million euros on average over 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

